Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,157,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.70. 6,200,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.