Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.0% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $178,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,054,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

