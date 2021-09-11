Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $102,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $160.12. 2,483,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,108. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

