Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

ACN opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Accenture by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

