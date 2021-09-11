RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,273 shares of company stock worth $15,608,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.13 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

