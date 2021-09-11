Rigel Finance Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $21,000.98 and approximately $68.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00011002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183143 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,430.08 or 0.99934533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.44 or 0.07143535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.00867776 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

