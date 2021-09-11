Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.64

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 234744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.