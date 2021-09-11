Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,535 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

