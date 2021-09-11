Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,554 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

