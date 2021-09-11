Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,455 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of American Equity Investment Life worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

