Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of SPS Commerce worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $164,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $140.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

