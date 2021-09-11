Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

