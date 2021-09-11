Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

