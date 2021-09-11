Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 27,527 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $654,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

