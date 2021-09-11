Reviewing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 34.26 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -7.81 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.36 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.83

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -325.94% -28.71% -18.32% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 4.15% -3.54% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.04%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.65%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats MeiraGTx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

