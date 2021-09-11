REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $15.94. REV Group shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 5,541 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.