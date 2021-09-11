Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,961 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

