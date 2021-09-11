Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $105.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

