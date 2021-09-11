Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000.

EAPR stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

