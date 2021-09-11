Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 314 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.30.

CI opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.