Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.19. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1,048 shares trading hands.

RSVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.