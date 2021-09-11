Research Frontiers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,557% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ REFR opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Research Frontiers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

