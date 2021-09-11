Research Analysts Set Expectations for RH’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $5.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.34. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $694.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.91. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP boosted its stake in RH by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

