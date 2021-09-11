Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 421.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relx by 74.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Relx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

