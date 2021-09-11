Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Heath Sharp Acquires 179,529 Shares of Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) insider Heath Sharp purchased 179,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.66 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,015,954.61 ($725,681.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

