Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

RS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 424,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

