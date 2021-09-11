Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $606.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $606.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $685.59.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $650.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.