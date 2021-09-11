Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 615 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,401,000 after purchasing an additional 130,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

DE stock opened at $363.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $210.18 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

