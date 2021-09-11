Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

