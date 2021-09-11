Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,235 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 2,535.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 357,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of AI stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 351,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $21,369,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,806,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,772,347 shares of company stock valued at $94,981,553. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.