Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

