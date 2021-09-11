Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

