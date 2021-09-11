Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,750 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 176,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

