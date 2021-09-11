Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,645 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $850,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

