ReapChain (REAP) Price Hits $0.0973 on Major Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $536,851.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00059479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00160755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043515 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.