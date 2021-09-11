Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Trading Up 15%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD)’s share price was up 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05). Approximately 681,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 177,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.