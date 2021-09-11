Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post $55.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 221.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $183.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

