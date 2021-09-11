Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Raze Network has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $213,039.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00063284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00124188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00179538 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.65 or 0.99791571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.02 or 0.07072168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00840650 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.