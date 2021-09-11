Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 74.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 594,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4,272.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 317,324 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 431,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,916. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.