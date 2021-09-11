Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.40.

SIL opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.42. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$9.00 and a 12-month high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

