Raymond James Comments on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

TSE:NXE opened at C$7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.05, a current ratio of 41.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.57. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -18.05.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

