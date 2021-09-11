RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €550.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €611.89 ($719.87).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €938.80 ($1,104.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €893.14 and a 200-day moving average of €776.64. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

