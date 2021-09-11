Rarible Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.58 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $21.16 or 0.00046908 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $100.58 million and $11.23 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00168188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00042452 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,752,373 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

