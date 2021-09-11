Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research firms have also commented on METC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

METC opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.30 million, a PE ratio of 118.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

