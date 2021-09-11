Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of RL opened at $112.63 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

