Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 741,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.