Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $25.19 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,712,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,638. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

