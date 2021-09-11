Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.32.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.34.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

