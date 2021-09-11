Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $21.01 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. 684,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

