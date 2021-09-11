Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.